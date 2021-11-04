98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Call 911 If Your Neighbor’s Car Alarm Beeped At Night?

News
Posted: / Updated:

Police lights 911 980 sirens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bridget after she had a run in with her neighbor. Here’s her email:

Jaime. I’m a little upset about something that I think will make a good dilemma. Here’s what happened. Two nights ago, my neighbor’s car alarm went off in the middle of the night. It woke me from a sound sleep. I didn’t think much of it at first, but then my neighbor never came to turn it off. That got me nervous so after about ten minutes of it going off, I called 911. Well, the police came and checked everything out and woke up the neighbors and ultimately everything was okay. The next day I called just to make sure they were okay, and they were angry with me for calling 911. They said I should have called them first. I just thought if they didn’t hear it after ten minutes of beeping, something had to be wrong. They asked me to never do that again and things were left a little cold. I don’t think I did anything wrong, do you? Would you have called the police or would you have called them? Thanks so much Jaime

~ Bridget

This has happened to me before and I’ve always just texted my neighbor about it. I guess if I didn’t get a response back, then I would have called 911. Bottom line though, I don’t think Bridget did anything wrong at all.

What do you think? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19