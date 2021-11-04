98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Call 911 If Your Neighbor’s Car Alarm Beeped At Night?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bridget after she had a run in with her neighbor. Here’s her email:

Jaime. I’m a little upset about something that I think will make a good dilemma. Here’s what happened. Two nights ago, my neighbor’s car alarm went off in the middle of the night. It woke me from a sound sleep. I didn’t think much of it at first, but then my neighbor never came to turn it off. That got me nervous so after about ten minutes of it going off, I called 911. Well, the police came and checked everything out and woke up the neighbors and ultimately everything was okay. The next day I called just to make sure they were okay, and they were angry with me for calling 911. They said I should have called them first. I just thought if they didn’t hear it after ten minutes of beeping, something had to be wrong. They asked me to never do that again and things were left a little cold. I don’t think I did anything wrong, do you? Would you have called the police or would you have called them? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Bridget

This has happened to me before and I’ve always just texted my neighbor about it. I guess if I didn’t get a response back, then I would have called 911. Bottom line though, I don’t think Bridget did anything wrong at all.

