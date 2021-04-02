98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Answer the Door if the UPS Man Saw You in the Buff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jaime herself – it actually happened to her last week. She’s been hesitant to share it because it’s embarrassing, but it happened and she wanted to know what you would have done in this situation.

Okay you need to know the basic layout of part of my home to understand. My bathroom is right at the top of the stairs. And the front door is right at the bottom of the stairs. For obvious reasons, when the bathroom is being used there is never a time when the door is open. But, mistakes always happen. I went in to take a shower and closed the door. I was drying myself off when one of the cats pushed the door open. I must not have closed it all the way. At that exact moment, the doorbell rings and the UPS man is at the door looking in the window to see if I’m going to answer the door. Our eyes locked. It was humiliating. He turned away, I wrapped myself in the towel, and quickly closed the door. Go to find out he was delivering medication so I had to take it from him directly so he rang the bell again. If I didn’t answer I would have had to go to the UPS Center in Latham to pick them up.

Would you have answered the door? After putting a robe on of course, or would you have just pretended he didn’t see you and never answered. I decided to answer the door because the meds were important but I was humiliated. And no I didn’t say anything to him.

