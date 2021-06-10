98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would Feel Comfortable Swimming in a Black Bottomed Pool?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rebecca. Her family is pushing for a new kind of pool and she’s not quite ready for it. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. After the year we had last year, My husband and I promised our kids that we would get a pool this year. And we’re in the process of shopping around for one. Well, they have discovered the newest thing…a black bottomed pool, and they all want one. I find it incredibly creepy and I don’t think I would ever feel comfortable swimming in it. You really can’t see what’s in the water, or what’s on the bottom of the pool. They say it would be just as clean as a regular pool but just much cooler. It creeps me out too much. I don’t want it. Am I being silly? Should we go for it? How would you feel about swimming in one? How would everybody else feel? I’ll be listening! Thanks Jaime ~ Rebecca

I am with Rebecca all the way with this. I love swimming, I love pools, but I want to know what I’m getting into. It would creep me out too. And yes I admit it looks really cool, but I don’t think I could do it.

