98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would Call Out Someone You Saw Shoplifting An Orange?

Friday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Darlene. She saw something and is wondering if she did the right thing. Here's her email:

Hi Jaime. I just got home from shopping and I wanted to write you while this was fresh in my mind. I was doing my grocery shopping at a store in Latham. It was in one of the higher end stores. Anyway, I was in the produce section and I saw a middle aged woman who was pushing a cart, grab a big orange and put it in her shirt. She looked at me and knew that I saw her, but she didn’t take it out. In fact she looked at me even longer and then went on her way. The bulge was clear in her shirt that she had the orange, but I don’t know if the cashier would notice it. I kept going back and forth in my mind. Should I say something to her, should I say something to the manager??? I didn’t know what to do, so I did nothing. Now I’m feeling guilty about that. So I hope you guys can help. What would you have done in that situation? Should I feel guilty? Thanks Jaime, look forward to hearing the responses ~ Darlene

That’s tough, I agree. I think I would have done the same thing that Darlene did. I wouldn’t want to confront the woman, but turning her in for an orange seems like overkill. So I probably would have done the same and felt guilty.

