98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Will You Wear A Mask Even After The Mandate is Over?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tim and it’s probably something that’s on a lot of people’s minds. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime, I listen to your show every morning and I thought I could get some help with this. At some point, we all know that CDC guidelines will change and they may lift the wearing of masks once the pandemic is under control. Some states have already started this as we speak. My wife and I have decided we will continue to wear masks until there are no more new cases of COVID in the US. We do realize this may be well over a year from now if and when this happens. My family and some friends say they we are over cautious and that if the state of NY lifts the mask mandate, there’s no reason to wear a mask. With these variants still a concern, I just feel airing on the side of caution is best. What do you think? If the mask mandate is lifted, will you still wear a mask anyway? Thanks Jaime and we love you and your show ~ Tim

Well, I understand completely how Tim feels. After wearing masks for a year and for the foreseeable future, it’s hard to imagine walking into a store without one on. So I feel like there is a good chance I’ll still be wearing a mask for awhile.

