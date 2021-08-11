98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Will You Keep Ordering Groceries Online Post Pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charlotte. It’s about shopping.

Hey Jaime, here’s something I’ve been wondering for the past couple of months and hoping you can shine a little light on. Are you (and your listeners) still ordering your groceries online? Most of my friends have stopped and now go to the grocery store, but I continue to order online. First off, it made life a lot simpler for me, and secondly, who knows what’s going to happen with Covid, so why not use the service? Do you think most people have stopped or do you think more are like me, continuing to order online. I don’t miss the grocery store at all. What about you? I look forward to hearing what everybody has to say. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Charlotte

Well, I did use online shopping a LOT during the pandemic, and it’s fantastic. But for me, I’m back in grocery stores now doing my thing. Sometimes I wear a mask if the store is crowded, but I haven’t used online shopping for groceries in awhile. Maybe in the winter I’ll go back to it when I don’t want to roam around the store in my big bulky winter coat. Who knows? But I like picking out my own produce, and my own stuff, plus sometimes I see things that weren’t on my list, but that I decide I want. So for now, I’m back in the stores.

