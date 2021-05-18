98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Will You Crank Up Your AC This Week Or Is It Too Early?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from a conversation we were having on our nightly Facebook live. It’s about air conditioning. Joe asked the question and here’s how it went.

“Since we’re having an extremely warm week coming up, are you going to put on your air conditioning, or will you just get by with windows open and and maybe a fan?”

I was surprised how many people are going full on air conditioning. I love AC in the summer, but since it’s only mid-May, I’m not quite ready to flip it on, especially considering that next week I’ll probably have to the put the heat on one or two days. So I’m not ready to crank it up yet.

What about you? AC all the way no matter what time of year, or are you willing to be hot for a few days in the house?