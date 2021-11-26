98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Will you be out shopping early in stores on Black Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is a simple one from Betty. Here’s her brief email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my question for your dilemma. I’m just wondering if people are heading out on Black Friday for shopping this year? Last year was a bit of a bust, and I know a lot of sales are online but I still love the excitement of shopping in the store on Black Friday, so I’ll be out. Will anyone else? I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime

~ Betty

I myself will not be out and about but that’s only because I’ll be working. Otherwise, I’m with Betty.

What about you? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

