98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Will you be out shopping early in stores on Black Friday

Customers wrap up their holiday shopping during Walmart’s Black Friday events on Thursday November 27, 2014 in Bentonville, Ark. (Photo by Gunnar Rathbun/Invision for Walmart/AP Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is a simple one from Betty. Here’s her brief email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my question for your dilemma. I’m just wondering if people are heading out on Black Friday for shopping this year? Last year was a bit of a bust, and I know a lot of sales are online but I still love the excitement of shopping in the store on Black Friday, so I’ll be out. Will anyone else? I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime ~ Betty

I myself will not be out and about but that’s only because I’ll be working. Otherwise, I’m with Betty.

What about you? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.