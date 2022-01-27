98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Whose Last Name Should The Baby Have?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about babies and names. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. This is a very serious issue and we’re just looking for some good advice. My husband and I have been married for two years. I kept my maiden name when we were married. Now we just found out we’re having a baby boy, and my husband told me that he wants him to have his last name. I want the baby to have MY last name, as there’s literally nobody left in my family to keep the name going . . . it ends with me. My husband, on the other hand, has several siblings and cousins, most of whom are married and have already reproduced, so his lineage is alive and well. We both do not want to hyphenate our last names. I’m considering using my last name as the middle name, but I just don’t think that’s adequate. He suggested we flip a coin to decide the last name, but I think that will result in the loser feeling resentment for the rest of our lives. It’s just too big of a decision to leave up to the flip of a coin. I feel overwhelming stress in this time that should be joyous. I want my husband to be happy, I want my family to be happy, and I want our baby to have the best possible name. What should we do? ~ Alissa

Wow, this is a tough one. I say go with the hyphenated name. The husband’s last name, then a hyphen with Alissa’s last name. Then her name lives on but her husband’s name is in there too. That would be my compromise. Let’s help Alissa out.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.