98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: When You Shower, Do You Wash Your Hair First or Body First?

Hi Jaime I was having a conversation with friends recently and it brought up kind of fun social dilemma. The conversation started because we were talking about all the different hair care products we use and which specialty shampoos we use. Anyway, that lead to showering and the soaps we use, etc. So I mentioned that I wash my hair and condition it first and then wash my body while the conditioner is on. Most of my friends said they wash the other way….body first and then washing their hair. They said they like to enjoy the hot water while their hair is being conditioned so they just kind of stand in the shower for that part. I feel like that’s just wasting priority showering time and water for that matter. So of course we said we had to bring it to the dilemma of the day. So what’s right, washing and conditioning your hair first in the shower, or washing your body first in the shower? Thanks so much Jaime. Have a great day! ~ Kathy

Well, I’m with Kathy all the way on this one. I always wash my hair first and then put the conditioner on, and while it’s conditioning, I wash my body. That way I feel like I’m being efficient, which now that I think about it, sounds a little anal too.

