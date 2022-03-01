ALBANY, N.Y. (NEW10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from ME, Jaime and it’s about grocery shopping and eggs.

I was talking about this with a friend over the weekend so I wanted to know if I was the only one who does this. When I go grocery shopping and I need to get eggs, I will open the carton in the store, and then touch every egg to make sure it’s not broken. The reason I tough instead of just going with how they look is because sometimes they’re broken on the bottom and if you move it a little bit, you can tell if the bottom is stuck because of dried up yolk. Anyway, a friend of mine told me I was wrong to do this. First off she said it takes too much time, and secondly she said I shouldn’t be touching all the eggs, especially if I find a broke one and put the container back. Then I’ve touched someone else’s eggs. She said the way eggs are packaged these days they rarely break so I should just grab a carton and go. I can’t do it. I’ve checked the eggs since I was a kid and will continue doing it

Oh and if I find a carton with a broken egg, I try to find a store employee to tell them. So how do you shop for eggs. Do you just grab and go, or do you open the carton and check everyone like me.