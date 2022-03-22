ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Erick and it’s about cleaning. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. I have a question for your daily dilemma. When you’re doing your weekly or bi weekly housecleaning, do you clean under your bed. Here’s why I ask. My wife hurt her knee recently so I’ve been covering a lot of the chores. I’m happy to do it. But when she saw me vacuuming, she got pretty mad at me for not going under the bed with the vacuum. I said no one sees it, and who cares. She said dust accumulates there and it needs to be vacuumed every week just like everything else. I think most people don’t do it, she says they do. So here’s the question. Who spends time cleaning under their bed every single week? Thanks Jaime. ~ Erick

Hmm, this is interesting, because I would be lying if I said I cleaned under the bed every single week. When I vacuum I get the part underneath the bed that the vacuum reaches, but I usually don’t take off the hose and go all in. I probably do that about once every two months or so.

What do you do? Let’s help Erick out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.