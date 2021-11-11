98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: When Out With Friends, Does One Couple Always Pay For Both?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with going out to eat. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a food dilemma. We go to dinner with specific friends who refuse to ever split the bill. They think it looks cheap. It’s either they get it or we get it. These aren’t jerky people, they just think sitting there and scrutinizing the bill is silly. Asking questions like “Who had the Sprite?” or “I didn’t eat any of the chicken fingers” is lame. They think if you go to dinner with friends be prepared to pay or be prepared to have dinner bought for you. My wife and I disagree. We think splitting the bill is fair. They always eat more than we do. I’d rather just pay for what me and my wife order. What does your audience say? Do they agree with how my wife and I want to do it or do they agree with our friends? Thanks so much ~ Kevin

Wow, that’s hard. I have no problem splitting the bill with people I go out with, but unless it’s someone’s birthday or anniversary, generally speaking I’m not going to pick up the whole tab. I’m also not a big fan of separate checks. So for me, I’m all about just a split down the middle.

