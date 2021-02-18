98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: What Would You Do If The Grocery Store Gave You Too Much?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Diane and is one I’m sure a lot of us can relate to these days. Here is her email:

Hi Jaime. I know you’ve talked about cashiers and supermarkets before, but I have a different kind of grocery store dilemma. I know a lot of us are doing home delivery of our groceries during the pandemic. It’s been so helpful, but lately I’ve had some mess ups with my order and I’m not quite sure what to do. The first time happened about three weeks ago. I ordered five bananas, but they gave me five pounds of bananas instead, but only charged me for the five bananas. When I called, they said keep them. This week though, it was even worse. I ordered three pounds of ground beef, and they sent me three packages of ground beef, each of them being three pounds. Should I call the store again, or should I just assume they’re going to tell me to keep the beef? I can freeze it and use it at a later date. Is it stealing to just keep it? What do you think? What would other people do? Thanks Jaime. Stay well ~ Diane

That’s a tough one. I would bet they’re going to tell her to keep the beef if she calls, but I think I still would make the call.

