98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: What Do You Do When You REALLY Have To Use the Bathroom??

Hi Jaime. Here’s my dilemma. Last night, while driving, I had to go to the bathroom, and I had to pull over. There was a gas station/convenience store nearby and I pulled in and told the clerk that I would buy something and get gas too, but first I had to use the restroom. The woman could tell I was having to go and she said I’m so sorry we can’t let anyone use our restrooms anymore. They’re for employees only. Now I really really had to go. So I went back to my car which was parked near the gas pumps. Nobody was around. I was the only car there, so I thought about it and how bad I had go, so I walked over to a bush by the fence and started taking care of business. Of course then, within 20 seconds, about 4 cars pulled up to get gas, and there I was perfectly lit by the headlights. A couple cars honked at me but I stood there cause I had to finish up. I was all in at this point. I then walked back to my car and drove off. I feel badly about it, but you know how it is when you really have to go. My coworkers think I should have waited till I could find a less prominent place, but I really had to go. So did I do the right thing, or am I a disgusting low life? Thanks Jaime ~ Thomas

Well, obviously women don’t have this option, but I don’t think Thomas is a disgusting low life. We’ve all been in that position before, but I’m with his buddies…find a more hidden place next time. What do you think?

