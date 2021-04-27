98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: What Do You Do If Your Kid’s Volleyball Coach is a Bully?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Donna and it’s about her daughter’s volleyball coach. Here’s her email:

Hi Jamie, Here’s my social dilemma. My daughter’s high school volleyball coach is a bully. I want to talk to the coach, but my daughter is afraid if I speak out the coach will react by cutting her playing time. Other parents have brought it to the attention of the coach and the athletic director and still her behavior has not been dealt with and it did result in some players getting less playing time. She SCREAMS at kids to the point that other teams even comment on the coaches behavior. Parents are told at the beginning of the season that they are not to reach out to the coach. If there is an issue it should go through the student to the coach, but the coach doesn’t want to hear any “complaining” from the players. Also the coach has her sister on the team and she is clearly playing favorites. I know coaching is a thankless job that requires a lot of sacrifice and hard work, but this is a paying job and with it shouldn’t there be a responsibility to at least be respectful to all the players? My daughter will play the rest of the season for a few reasons, she has an obligation to finish what she started, she loves playing and she enjoys the comradery with her teammates. My dilemma is: do we just let it go and move on and accept the fact that there are bullies/bad coaches in this world or do we stand up and say this isn’t right knowing the outcome will not change? Thanks Jaime ~ Donna

Well, this is tough. I’m a big believer in kids handling their own problems at school with the advice of parents. But if you have a bully, that’s a different story. I think I would try to get a group of parents together and then go to the principal. That would my choice I believe.

What advice do you have for Donna? What would you do in her situation? Let’s help her out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.