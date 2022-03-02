ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with wedding gifts. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime. My name is Annalisa. My friend’s wedding is coming up and I’m really struggling with the idea of buying her a gift. Normally I wouldn’t think twice about it. But here’s the thing — they’re already married! My friend and her then-fiancé got dressed up, went to City Hall, and got married 18 months ago. Then they went across the street and had a nice brunch, just the two of them. It actually sounds like a nice, romantic, intimate way to get married. I’m not sure why they rushed into it. But that’s what they decided to do. But now, she wants the party and the presents. To me, a wedding is about bringing together family and friends to witness a couple pledge their love and become husband and wife in that moment. To help support the newlywed couple in their new life together, guests bring gifts. But my friend jumped the gun. So instead of a classic wedding this feels like a rolling cash grab where she’s holding a ceremony long after she’s already been married in the eyes of the law. Am I wrong to think her approach is a bit cynical, or at least materialistic? Thanks so much ~ Annalisa

I think Annalisa is being a bit harsh on her friend. I would be happy for the chance to celebrate with my friends and buying a gift wouldn’t bother me. But that’s just my take. Let’s help Annalisa out.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.