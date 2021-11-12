98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Your Spouse Tell You It’s Time To Lose Weight?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Connie. She’s upset with her husband, but he thinks he’s right. She’s asking for our input. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I love listening to your show on the way to work every morning especially the dilemma. We have one of our own. I recently got really mad at my husband because he said something I thought was incredibly hurtful. He thinks it was incredibly loving. I have a weight problem. It’s not like I don’t know it. I look in the mirror everyday, and I’m trying to lose weight. Slowly but surely, I’m taking some weight off, but I do have slip ups too where I gain some back. My husband continually brings up my weight problem. He says he does it to support me, but all I think and feel when he does it is that it’s the only thing he sees in me. He says he’s doing it out of love, and he wants me to know he’s supporting me, but even though I tell him that’s not how I take it, he still does it. He says I need to hear it so I’ll continue to lose weight. It’s really a sore spot between us. What do you think? Is it okay to tell a loved one they need to lose weight? I think it’s never okay. I hope you’ll use this as your dilemma because we’ll be listening. Thanks ~ Connie

Well, I’m with Connie on this one. I don’t think you should ever bring up someone’s weight. There’s not one overweight person who doesn’t know they’re overweight. But that’s just my opinion.

What do you think? Let’s help Connie and her husband out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.