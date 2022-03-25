ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about the relationship between siblings. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime, my name is Evan and I’m a long time listener and wanted an opinion on something. So my older brother is wealthy and deservingly so, he started a business and works 70 hours a week. He’s married with two older kids and they are living well. He told me he’s going to retire in a few years when he’s 58 years old. So I do ok for myself and love my brother but he’s never been a great dresser. I on the other hand have always loved dressing nicely and would budget my money for nice clothing. When my brother was building his business and needed to borrow a suit or any clothing, he’d come to me and I would happily give him anything I didn’t wear anymore or let him borrow whatever he wanted. Well it’s been 20 years of this and he’s still borrowing my clothes or taking clothing that I never wear anymore. He hasn’t bought a pair of sneakers in 25 years because he takes my old ones. In all of this time he’s never offered me money and I’m starting to think he should. He makes triple what I make but never even offers to give me money for his wardrobe. Would I be wrong to start asking him for money when he goes shopping in my closet? ~ Evan

Well, personally I think Evan is being petty. If he’s not wearing the clothes anymore, what’s the big deal if his brother takes them no matter how much money he makes. I’m not a fan of money issues between siblings but that’s just me.

What do you think? Should Evan’s brother be paying him for the clothes? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.