98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Your Pets Be Allowed On Your Zoom Calls With Work?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Scarlett. She caught some blowback from her boss because of something that happened when on a work call. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Hope you and your family are well. I had something happen to me the other day and I’m wondering if I’m the only one this has happened to. I even got in trouble for it. Since the pandemic hit, I have been working from home. It’s been great. But my pets have gotten really attached to me, which is fine. But the other day, my cat who loves to sit with me when I’m on my computer, jumped up and got right into my zoom meeting. It was a meeting with a client and my boss. The client laughed about it, and I was able to put the cat on my lap for the remainder of the call. After that meeting was over, I got a call from my boss who told me I should lock my cat out of my room so that never happens again. He said he was embarrassed by it. The client seemed fine and even ended up signing a deal with our company. I don’t want to lock my cat out of my work room. Do you think it’s a big deal if you cat is seen on a zoom meeting? Is my boss overreacting? Hope you can help. Thanks Jaime ~ Scarlett

Well I think Scarlett’s boss is overreacting. These are new times we’re living in. Since a lot of people are working from home, this happens all the time. We even see it on talk shows on TV that are filmed from home. I say leave your cat with you, most people love pets. But that’s just my take.

What do you think? Let’s help Scarlett out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.