98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Tell Your Spouse If You Made Money From GameStop?

Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Robinhood and other online trading platforms are moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 to more than $400 this month as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who has placed market bets that the stock would fall. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Matt. It has to do with money and what to tell your spouse about it. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma. I got lucky. I made $40,000 on GameStop stock. I’d like to hide the money from my wife. She doesn’t approve of my day trading and investing. I’m sure she’d want to use the money for something practical. Me? I want to keep the money liquid so that way when the next big thing comes . . . I can reinvest the money and make more. My friends say there will never be anything like GameStop again. I think they are wrong. So should I tell my wife or just keep my Game Stop money for myself? Thanks Jaime ~ Matt B

Well, I am a fan of honesty in a relationship, but it sounds like Matt and his wife have had issues in this area before. Forty grand is a lot of money so I think Matt should tell his wife and maybe they can come to an agreement on how to spend it. I don’t ever think lying is the way, and not telling is a form of lying. At least that’s what I think.

What about you? Should Matt tell his wife or keep the money and hope to have another run to make more money? What would you do? Let’s help Matt. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.