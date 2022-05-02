ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with money and what to tell your spouse about it. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma My father recently passed away and I’ve been cleaning out his house. I noticed that he had an old history book that was in pretty good condition. It was from the early 1900’s. Anyway I took it to a local book collector who told me it was worth around $3,000. I immediately sold it to him and pocketed the money. I’m not a book collector. Here’s the thing I’d love to use that money to have some fun, and to take my wife out to a really expensive dinner. We always say we’ll do that, but she never wants to spend the money. My wife is a big saver. Do you think I have to tell her about this? Can I just keep it to myself. I mean, it was MY dad’s book so it’s MY money, right? Plus I want to spend some of it on her. What do you think? Thanks Jaime. ~ Matt B

Well, I am a fan of honesty in a relationship Three grand is a lot of money, at least to me so I think Matt should tell his wife and maybe they can come to an agreement on how to spend it. I don’t ever think lying is the way, and not telling is a form of lying. At least that’s what I think. What about you? Should Matt tell his wife or keep the money and have some fun and take his wife out?

