98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Tell The Boss When A Coworker Makes a BIG Mistake?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Randy. It’s about his work circumstances. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a serious dilemma I’m hoping you can help me with. I work in a field where we work with tools and use our hands…we’ll call it construction, but I don’t want to get any more specific. Anyway, I have a coworker who has made a BIG mistake on a job we’re currently on. His mistake is going to cost the company thousands of dollars, plus it will extend the date that it’s expected to be done. I’m the only one who knows about the mistake. He has begged me not to say anything to the boss, but I think someone is going to find out sooner or later, and I certainly don’t want the blame put on me. Should I tell the boss, or should I just leave it be? I asked my coworker to tell the boss and own up to it but he won’t. What would you do in this situation? I’m hoping you can help by using this as a dilemma. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Randy

Wow, this is tough. No one wants to be the tattletale, but it sounds like this is a big mistake and not a little thing. I think I would once again ask the coworker to own up to the mistake and if he didn’t, I’d explain he was putting me in a tough position. If he still didn’t care about that, I might be inclined to tell the boss.

What do you think? Would you say something or just let it alone? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.