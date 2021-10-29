98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Take An Empty Cart You See In the Grocery Store?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jenna. Here’s her dilemma.

Hi Jaime. I know I’m not the only person who’s ever done this so I thought you could use it as a dilemma of the day. I was shopping this weekend and I forgot to grab a cart when I got to the store, I saw an empty one in the produce section so I put my stuff in that one and kept shopping. I didn’t see anyone around. A woman then yelled at me saying I stole her cart. I told her I was sorry but there was nothing in the cart and no one near it so I took it. She told me I was rude and lazy, but I just kept walking. She then walked away. There was NOTHING in the cart at all, and NO ONE around. No way for me to know if it was anyone’s cart. I don’t think I did anything wrong, but everyone I tell this story to, tells me it was the wrong thing to do and the woman who yelled at me was right. C’mon, I’m not the only one who has ever done this. So I think she was the one who was wrong. What do you think? Thanks! ~ Jenna

Well, I think Jenna is right, we’ve all been in that position in the grocery store or department store, but the truth is, if you take the cart and then someone claims it as theirs, I think the person who took it is in the wrong. That means Jenna. It would have been just as easy to ask someone who works in the store to please grab a cart for you or put down what you had in your arms and go out and get one. I think Jenna is off base on this one.

What do you think? Let’s help her out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.