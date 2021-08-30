98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Pay Your Kids to Do Normal Household Chores?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Erin, and it’s about kids and chores.

Hi Jaime. I was having a conversation with a friend of mine the other day and the subject of kids and chores came up. To make a way too long of a story short, she pays her kids to dust and clean around the house. I told her I was never paid when I was a kid and I don’t pay my kids to do their chores. Kids are supposed to do chores. That’s the deal. She told me that kids need to know what their worth. I told her that I show them what their worth in ways other than money. I give my kids money when they need something, and I’ll help them work it out if they really want something, but no, I will not pay them to do what we all have to do at our homes. What do you think? Do you think I’m being too old school, or do you think that paying kids for chores is the way to go. Thanks ~ Erin

I’m with Erin. I never got paid for chores when I was a kid, and I wouldn’t pay my nieces and nephews for chores. I do slip them five bucks every now and then, but that’s just because I’m the cool aunt. But seriously I don’t like the idea of paying for chores. An allowance would be one thing, but actually paying for specific chores seems wrong to me too.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.