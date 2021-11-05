98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Pay Rent If You’re Staying With A Friend For a Month?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Paul, and it’s about staying with a friend. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma for you. I’m recently divorced. Since my now ex-wife has moved out of the house, I’m having some renovations done that I’ve always wanted to do. It’s only going to take about a month. I’m going to be staying with a friend while it all goes on. I was excited to get to spend more time with him, until he said he expected me to pay half way on bills while I stay there. He said it’s only fair since I’ll be living there for a month. He expects me to help out with rent, water, electric and groceries. I understand helping with groceries, but I am just staying there for a month. I don’t think it’s necessary to pay for rent, water and electric. I have no one else to stay with, and I feel really stuck right now. What would you do? ~ Paul

Well, I feel like Paul is in a tough position. Do I think it’s fair that his “friend” is making him pay for rent, electric, etc. – No, but what is the alternative. Staying at a hotel would cost more. I do think it’s fair to pay half for groceries, and maybe chip in a little bit more. I think Paul should have a sit down with his buddy and try to work it out so there aren’t lasting negative feelings.

