98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should you have to clean snow off your car before driving?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Judy. It’s about driving in the snow. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. After that big snowstorm we had before Christmas, I had to write into you. I was so mad driving to work on that Thursday and Friday. I know the snow was crazy for everyone, and trying to dig out was a mess. But I was behind so many cars that had not been completely cleaned off. There was snow on the roof of several cars and trucks, and of course, some of the time when they were driving it would blow off right onto my windshield. Don’t you think we all should take the extra ten minutes to clean off the roof of the car?? Someone told me it was against the law not to clean it off, but I don’t believe it because it happens all the time. Friday morning, I almost got into an accident because the snow from someone else’s car blew onto mine. Does this make you as crazy as it makes me. Thanks Jaime. Happy Holidays ~ Judy.

Jaime said, “I do understand how Judy feels. I know some people have vehicles that are taller than they are, but just get a snow rake. In fact on my way into work today, with just the three inches of snow we got, there were several people who hadn’t cleaned off their cars so snow was flying into other people’s windshields. So I’m with Judy…take the time to clean off the top of the car.”

What do you think? Be honest, do you always clean off the top of the car? Do you get as mad as Judy does when someone doesn’t?

