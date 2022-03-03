ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jacob He sent me an email asking to use this as our social dilemma because he’s trying to let his wife know why he’s so upset. She doesn’t think she did anything wrong. He’s hoping by hearing what others say, it will sway her, This is Jacob’s email:

Jaime I’m so upset. My wife got her belly button pierced last weekend. I am ticked off about this. She is 51 years old. At her age, she shouldn’t be getting her belly button pierced. That’s something teenagers do to make their parents mad. She is a grown woman. When I asked her why she said “because I wanted to do it for a long time, so I just did it.” I think that’s a dumb excuse. She never even told me she wanted it done. I wouldn’t go and get a tattoo without at least talking to her about it first. She should have asked me before she got it done. Don’t you think so? Please use this as a dilemma. Thank you ~ Jacob

Well, I think it’s her body and she gets to do with it what she wants. On the other hand, it would have been nice to tell her husband first. However, I admit that I once got a tattoo without telling my sweetie, but it didn’t cause any drama at all. So what do you think? Should you have to discuss a move like this with your spouse, or is it “your body, your decision” I think ultimately it’s your body, your decision, but it would be nice to talk about it first.

