98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Have to Ask Your Spouse If You Want A Tattoo?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Heather. Her fiancee is about to get a new tattoo.

Hi Jaime my name is Heather and I’m a long time listener and wanted to get your opinion on something if you have a minute. So my fiancee (it’s a second marriage for us) has a few tattoos and most of them I like, a few I don’t. Now he’s about to get a new one this coming weekend and when he showed me the picture I really hated it. It’s the face of the Joker and it’s going to be on his forearm. I told him I didn’t like the tattoo or the location of it and he just blew me off. He said it will look better when it’s tattooed on him, but I think it will look worse. The big argument we had was me not having any say on what goes on his body. I told him if I were going to get a tattoo he didn’t approve of I wouldn’t get it. He said just because we’re engaged that doesn’t mean I have control over his body, so I shouldn’t have a say in his tattoo choices. Do you think his attitude is mean? Shouldn’t I have any say in what gets tattooed on his body? Thanks for your help with this Jaime ~ Heather.

Well, I have to say I agree with Heather’s fiancee with this one. Sure it’s nice to check things out with your fiancee or spouse or partner, but ultimately we all have control over our own bodies. And tattoo or no tattoo, it shouldn’t affect how you feel about someone, especially if you’re planning on getting married. That’s my take anyway.

