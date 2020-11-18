98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should you expect to be in all your siblings’ weddings?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is from Alana.

Hi Jaime! I love listening to you in the morning driving my kids to school. I have a dilemma I was hoping you could help me with. My brother got engaged to his fiancé in the beginning of the year. I can honestly say that I don’t know the fiancé well enough to have good impression of her. But I try to be nice and civil when she is around. My family has always been super close. All 3 siblings, and my mom and dad are closer than I think most families. Well I found out that my sister and I will not be asked to be in the bridal party. The excuse given was that they want to keep the party small. I think it’s because she the fiancé doesn’t exactly enjoy my sister and I. I’m pretty hurt by it. It’s been a few months now that we’ve known this, and I’m still pretty sad about it. Every time I think about it, it makes me upset. My brother doesn’t seem bothered by it. But I can’t help but be hurt that I wasn’t asked to be in his wedding. After all, we’re all so close and he was even in my husband’s wedding party. I don’t know. Am I over reacting? Please let me know. Love you so much! Thanks for keeping my spirit up during this whole year, ~ Alana.

Jaime said, “Well this is a tough one. I don’t think Alana is overreacting. My family is very close too, and I was in all of my siblings weddings, even if I didn’t know their fiancés all that well. I was honored to be in them. So I understand why Alana is upset. I think she should just let her brother know her feelings are hurt. That way they can talk it out.”

What do you think? Is she overreacting? Should she just leave it alone?

