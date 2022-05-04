ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about vacations. Here’s Tanya’s email:

Hi Jaime, My company has a policy that whoever puts in for a vacation first gets the days off. At the beginning of the year I asked for a week in June surrounding my big sister’s wedding so I can travel out of state and be there for her the entire lead up to the big day. Well, yesterday my co-worker Mae came up to me and asked me if I’d be willing to switch weeks because she wanted the week off between her kids’ end of school and them leaving for camp, and I declined. Needless to say she’s mad, and has been trying to guilt trip me ever since, suggesting I don’t need a whole week for a wedding, because it’s on a Saturday, but I’m not budging. Now others in the office are trying to make me feel bad, telling me I should be more considerate because Mae has kids. I honestly don’t see how this is my problem. She knew when her kids’ school ended and could have asked for the days months ago. Even the boss is getting in on this and pressuring me to change. So, am I wrong for not wanting to adjust my plans to accommodate her? What would you do? Thanks ~ Tanya

We have the same policy here at my office. But sometimes we help each other out and switch things around if nothing specific is planned for that particular vacation. But it sounds like Tanya really wants to spend extra time with family leading up to the wedding and I completely understand that. It’s a special time, especially between sisters. So I’m with Tanya on this. If she wasn’t doing anything special, I would say try to switch, but that’s not the case.

What do you think? Let’s help Tanya out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.