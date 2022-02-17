ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma was really upsetting. Check this out:

Hi Jaime I have a little situation that I need help figuring out what to do. My husband dropped my car off earlier to get an oil change and when I went to pick it up I got there just in time to see the shop’s owner drive off in my car. The gentleman that came to help me when I said I was there to pick up my car said “oh it’s all done, but the owner just took it and he’ll be back in 10 – 15 minutes.” I needed to pick my son up from school, so that was a problem, not to mention, why was this guy taking my car for a drive. The guy gets back 5 or so minutes later with a passenger in the car . . . if this happened to you what would you do? Oh and the police said it was okay because I gave the oil change guy the keys. HELP Thanks ~ Connie

Wow, that is so upsetting!! I’d be furious. I guess the first thing I would do is call the Better Business Bureau, and I would make sure to tell all my friends the story so they never went there. I don’t know what else to do.

