98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should the Cashier Bag Your Groceries Even W/A Reusable Bag?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is something I’ve heard from several people. It has to do with bagging groceries.

Hi Jaime. I had an experience in the grocery store the other day, and it’s not the first time it’s happened, and it really bothered me. When I was checking out, I had brought my own bags, as I always do. I put them out for the cashier to see them. He kept ringing the groceries, and I assumed he would bag them when he was done. Instead he looked at me and said, where do you want to bag your groceries, on the side or at the end of the aisle? I told him I didn’t want to bag my groceries at all and that it was his job to do it. He clearly got very angry and started “throwing” my stuff into the bags. Thankfully I hadn’t bought anything breakable like eggs, or I would have called the manager. I’d like to say this is the first time this has happened but it’s not. Has grocery protocol changed? Do cashiers no longer bag your groceries? Am I expected to bag my own? I would use the self checkout if I wanted to do that. Help me out with this please. I want to know if this is what’s going on everywhere. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Michael

I admit that this has happened to me also. And not only when I bring my own bag. It’s happened when I forgot my bags and got paper bags.

