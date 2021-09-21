98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should I Wear the Wedding Dress My Mom Died In?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dominique. This is a tough one.

Hi Jaime. I listen to your dilemmas every day and I have a very important one. I’m about to get married and I want to wear my mom’s wedding dress, but there’s more to the story. See my mom got married to my Dad two months after I was born. The night of the wedding my Mom died of an aneurysm. She was still in her wedding dress when it happened. Now it’s my turn to get married and we still have her dress. I wanted to wear the same wedding gown my mother wore on her wedding day. I’m roughly the same size as my mother so the dress fits me great. My fiance however thinks this is really creepy and is requesting that I don’t do this. He thinks it’s a bad omen. It’s really important to me to wear this dress. I want to honor my Mother and I could do that by wearing her dress during my wedding. Yes, I know she died in it but that doesn’t creep me out. What do y’all think? Thanks so much ~ Dominique

I think that anything can be made creepy if you think of it that way. The dress didn’t cause her mother’s death, so I say she should wear it. I think it’s a beautiful sentiment to honor her mom, and I think she just needs to explain that to her fiance.

What do you think? Let’s help Dominique out, and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.