98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should I Tell My Friend That Her Daughter Got A Tattoo?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Marisa. It’s about tattoos and friendship.

Hi Jaime. I’m having a problem with what I should do. It’s kind of a moral dilemma. Here’s what happened. My friend’s daughter has been asking her mom to let her get a tattoo for months, but my friend refuses. The girl is only 17, so she wasn’t old enough to get a tattoo without mom’s permission. Well, she must’ve found someone willing to do it because I saw it at the pool. So now I’m not sure if I should tell her mom and get her in trouble or keep it to myself and let her mom find out on her own. I want to be a good friend but I also don’t want to be the one that starts what will be a big fight between my friend and her daughter. What should I do? What do you think? Thanks so much Jaime. I’ll be listening. ~ Marisa

Wow, that is tough. You know what I don’t think I would say anything. The truth is the mom will find out soon enough. I don’t think there’s a moral obligation there. If the girl was only 15, I would feel differently but 17 is dangerously close to being able to make those decisions on her own.

