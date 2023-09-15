ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about botox. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime my name is Lauren and I’m a long-time listener of the show and I have my own dilemma to talk about. My daughter turns 18 next week and I asked her what she wanted for her big day. She told me she wanted a spa day, which included Botox injections and maybe lip filler. I was floored when I heard those words come out of her mouth because she never seemed like the kind of kid that would want such a thing. She told me two of her friends who turned 18 just a few days ago got the same thing and she loves the way their lips look. I didn’t believe her till she showed me pictures. Well now I’m mad at their mothers for allowing such a thing. I told my daughter no way and she’s now not talking to me. Am I the crazy one for not letting my beautiful 18-year-old daughter get lip injections and Botox? I’m looking for good advice. Thanks. Lauren

Let me start by saying I have nothing against Botox or any kind of cosmetic work someone wants to have done. That being said, 18 feels young to me for Botox. So I would be with Lauren. I would not pay for that to happen. At 18 Lauren is an adult, so if she wants it, she can pay for it, but as a mom, I would not while my daughter was 18. That’s just me. What about you? Let’s help Lauren out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.