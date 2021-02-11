98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should I Have To Support My Friend’s Money Making Scheme?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rose. I think a lot of us have been in this situation. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue with a very good friend of mine and I would love if you could use it as a dilemma on your show. My friend is always taking part in different companies to try to make money. Companies that sell jewelry, or kitchen items, or exercise stuff, even intimate items. I’ve always supported her parties as much as possible, and would buy something whenever she asked. But now she’s gotten into something called Cryptocurrency. It’s like Bitcoin. Anyway, it’s not buying something, it’s actually investing money. I love my friend but I don’t feel right investing my money with her. The truth is I just don’t know enough about it. Am I a bad friend if I don’t invest? She’s already hinted that she would be upset with me if I passed on this because I’ve always supported her before. Have you done this? Has anyone else? Hope you can help. Thanks Jaime. ~ Rose

Well, I don’t think any friend should ever pressure another, especially in this case. I have several friends who are involved in selling stuff, and when I can support them I do, but they understand if I don’t. Plus this is an investment not just buying a spiralizer for the kitchen.

