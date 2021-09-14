98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should I Buy My Kid a New Phone If He Was Irresponsible?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Naomi and it’s about her son and his iPhone.

Hi Jaime. My son is totally careless with stuff that we buy him, and I’ve warned him that if he doesn’t start treating his stuff better there will be consequences. Well, yesterday my 15-year-old son came in upset because he dropped his new phone on the pavement while he was walking and not paying attention, and now it’s not working and the screen is cracked. He basically expected me to run out and get him a new one. Well, that’s not going to happen. I told him I’ll get him a new one but he’s going to have to work off the cost of it by doing chores around the house and helping out with his siblings. He called me unfair, stomped off into his room and is now not talking to me. My husband thinks I’m taking things too far and thinks kids are kids and we should just buy him a new one. But I actually think I’m being pretty fair. He’ll get his new phone when he realizes the value of it by working for it. Am I wrong for finally putting my foot down? Am I being too harsh? Or should I follow my husband’s lead and just get him the phone? Thanks so much ~ Naomi

Well, I’m one hundred percent with Naomi on this one. I do think kids will be kids, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t learn responsibility. So I think having him work for the phone is a good idea, especially at the age of 15.

