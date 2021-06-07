98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Friends Be Upset If You Don’t Want To Vacation With Their Kids?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kim and has to do with vacations without children. Here’s the email I received.

Hi Jaime. I need your help with this situation. My husband and I were married 13 years in March. We have 4 children ages 8-15 and we have NEVER been on a vacation without them. We planned a trip to Nashville for September, just the two of us. Right after booking our trip my friend and her boyfriend asked to come and we agreed on a couples vacation. They have 5 children. Over the weekend my friend called to set up the Air BNB and mentioned party of 9 and I said no there are only 4 of us going. She said she was planning to bring her whole family. I told her my husband and I were definitely not bringing our children and we were looking forward to an adult trip, and that if she plans on bringing her kids we will not be going with them. Now she’s mad at me and won’t talk to me. She thinks I somehow have something against her family, but we just want to have an adults only trip. Am I wrong for wanting a “grown up” trip? Does she have a right to be mad at me? Hope you can help me navigate this whole situation. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Kim

Well, I don’t think Kim is in the wrong at all. I understand that parents sometimes need a break and deserve to go on vacation without the kids. Especially after the year we just had. There is no reason, in my opinion, for Kim’s friend to be mad at her. It’s just a difference of what each couple wants.

