98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Dogs Be Allowed In the Bedroom?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about dogs and sleeping. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I need some help and I think your can get some good advice from your daily dilemma. I’m recently divorced and have started dating again. I’ve been dating this really nice woman for a few months now and just recently began spending the night. But I’m kinda grossed out with the way she lets her two German Shepherds have total freedom in the bedroom, AND the bed. She thinks it’s cute how they jump on the bed and curl up next to us…But I don’t think that dogs belong in, on or under the sheets. I found a big wet spot on the pillow from their drooling. AND THE HAIR! It’s gross. I feel like I’m sleeping in a petting zoo! She thinks I’m acting like a big baby and said to not come over if I don’t like it. I’m not sure where we stand but now I’m second guessing myself…..Do you think I’m being a big wuss over this? Do other people ban animals from the bedroom? Thank so much ~ Eric

Well, here’s the thing I think. There are dog people and there are people who don’t enjoy dogs. I love animals and don’t mind dogs (or cats for that matter) in the bedroom. But I do understand why some people do. Maybe a compromise can happen. Dogs in the bedroom but not under the covers.

