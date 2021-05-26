98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Adults Be Able to Order From the Kids Menu?

A Beyond Burger, a vegan veggie burger, is seen at the Vedang fast food restaurant in the Mall of Berlin on May 18, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barbara. This is something that happened to her at a local restaurant. Check it out.

Hi Jaime. My name is Barbara and I had something happen to me last week at a local restaurant (I won’t say which one) and I wanted to know what you thought about it and whether it would be a good social dilemma. I wanted to grab a quick lunch in the middle of the day. I had been running around with different work stuff, but I wasn’t that hungry. So when the waitress asked for my order, I ordered something off the children’s menu. The waitress took a minute and then said, “I’m sorry, if you don’t have a child with you, you can’t order off the children’s menu.” I explained that I wasn’t that hungry and that the child’s portion would be perfect for me, but still she wouldn’t let me do it. I asked for the manager and he said it was policy that adults could not order off the kids menu. I didn’t understand the policy, but it was clear I wasn’t getting anywhere with them so I just left and ended up going somewhere else. I thought this would be a good social dilemma though. Should adults be able to order off the kids menu? I think we should, what do you think? Thanks Jaime. Keep up the good work ~ Barbara

Well, I definitely think that adults should be able to order off the kids menu. What difference does it make. It’s just a smaller portion and you’re still paying. I’d love to hear what you think.

