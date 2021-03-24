98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should A Husband Give His Wife A Dress That’s 2 Sizes Too Small?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Diane. Her husband did something and she’s not sure if she should be really angry or grateful. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime.

My husband did something he saw on social media thinking it would be a good idea. I’m pretty sure he was trying to help me, but I don’t think it’s okay. So I’m trying to lose weight. I’ve put on some since the start of the pandemic. To try to help me in my goal, he bought me a dress that was two sizes too small. He gave it to me with a note that said he couldn’t wait to see me in the dress. I got so mad at him. I thought it was so unkind and rude. But then some friends of mine said they thought it was sweet that he was helping me to reach my goal. Now, I don’t know if I was too harsh on him. Would you be upset if that happened to you, or would you see it as a sign of kindness. Help me out here please.

Thanks

~ Diane

Well, I’m not someone who does well with that kind of pressure, so I would have been ticked off too. I’ll lose weight on my terms. Hold off on the dress till I’ve lost the weight, that’s how I feel.

