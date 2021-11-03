98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should A High School Football Score EVER be 106 to Nothing??

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma actually came about from a conversation I was having with some friends of mine over the weekend.

We are all football lovers so we were talking about that high school football game in California where one team beat the other 106 to 0. I was upset by it. These are high school kids and I believe they should be taught good sportsmanship. There was no need for them to continue to score after it was apparent the other team could NEVER come back and win. But the one team did keep scoring to the tune of 106 points. My friends on the other hand thought that the game is about scoring and that’s what they did. It has nothing to do with good sportsmanship, it’s just the way it is. I couldn’t disagree more. Yes, the goal is win, but the goal is not to humiliate the other team of high school kids. It was unnecessary in my opinion. Again, my friends disagreed and said I was being too soft.

So I wanted to bring it to you. In case you don’t know about the game it was played by two high schools in California that are literally three miles apart. And one team ran up the score to 106 to 0. You can read about it here.

