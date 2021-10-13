98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should a Child Watch Videos While at a Restaurant?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Helen. She was upset about something she saw at a restaurant. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma I would like you to bring up on your show. I was out at a restaurant with my husband the other night and I saw something that upset me. There was a nice family sitting not far from us. The parents looked to be in their 30’s and they had a sweet little boy who looked to be about two or three. Anyway, at one point the little boy started trying to get out of his seat, and instead of trying to keep his attention, the mother put some video on her phone and placed it against a ketchup bottle. The little boy calmed down watching it. While I’m sure it was nice for the parents to be able to relax, I think that videos and television should not be made to use to entertain young toddlers. They shouldn’t even be watching TV or videos yet. Also, it’s rude to the other tables; they don’t want to hear Cocomelon on someone’s phone. It just seems a bit lazy on the part of the parents. They should be able to find other ways to entertain their children. I was hoping you could talk about this because I’m sure other parents use their phone for this reason and they really shouldn’t. Thank you Jaime -Helen

Wow, well, I’m okay with people pulling out their phones or ipads for kids in a restaurant. I have done it myself when I was taking care of my nieces and nephew. Especially out at a restaurant when you don’t want to disturb everyone. But that’s just my take.

What do you think? Is Helen right, or is it okay for parents to use videos to calm children in public places? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.