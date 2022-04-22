ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is quite interesting. Check this out.

Hi Jaime. I have a question that I have asked everyone and really would like to know your audiences opinion. Thank you in advance. Two couples, myself and partner plus another couple, went out to a local Chinese buffet restaurant. We requested two checks for the table. We were on one check and the other couple were on their own check. At the end of the meal we were getting our money and cards together to pay and we noticed their bill was higher than ours. We all had the same Buffet and we all drink the same drinks. When the server came around we asked her about the discrepancy as to why they were charged more than we were. Considerably more. The server acted like she did not understand us and walked away so we went back to the front podium to where the cash register was and asked the hostess the same question. The lady standing there had no qualms about telling us that they were large people who eat too much so they charged dinner prices for lunch for heavier people. Needless to say we were shocked and disgusted by their actions. Our friends actually ate LESS than my skinny boyfriend! I don’t think this should be legal. What do you think? I can’t wait to hear what people think Thank you. Tammy

WOW That is incredible!! I can’t believe this is legal. Was there a sign somewhere? Was there a scale people had to stand on? I think this is horrible.

