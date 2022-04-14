ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brooke and it’s about family. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. This is Brooke and I have a question about something that has been a reoccurring issue with a family member for years. My 12 year old son’s grandmother on his father’s side has stayed a part of his life, despite our failed relationship, and then his passing 3 years ago. She buys the rare gift, card, etc. However she does make the effort to have him come visit for a weekend 3 or 4 times a year. Every time, she has him pay for his own groceries, and just recently asked the server for separate checks at the restaurant while they were having dinner. She is by no means poor, and in fact is leaving for Florida in a week, and had him wait while she shopped for clothes for her trip, and didn’t offer to buy him a thing. What do you think? Am I wrong to be aggravated? Asking a 12 year old child to pay for their own dinner, and food while visiting…which is me paying in actuality because he is just that, a child. Thank you for any feedback. ~ Brooke

Wow, well I think it’s great that she wants to be involved in some way in her grandson’s life, but asking him to pay at the age of 12 is too much. Waaaaay too much. If he was 16 or 17, that would be different and it could be a lesson in learning about money. But at 12….in my opinion if she wants him to come stay with her for a weekend, then she needs to pay for him while he’s there. That’s just my take anyway.

