98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: On Christmas Morning, Do You Open Stockings or Presents First

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Judy. It’s about gifts. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I was having a conversation with some friends of mine during our early Christmas party and I found out I’m the only one that has this particular Christmas morning tradition, at least among me and my friends. Can you talk about this during your social dilemma. On Christmas morning, do you open the presents first or the stockings first? Growing up, we always opened stockings first, and then went on to the presents under the tree. All my friends said no way, stockings were always last, like a nice little treat after thinking all the gifts have been open. My parents always said it was like an appetizer to the big meal. So what about you, Did you open the stockings first or the gifts first? I’m curious if others did it like my family did (and still does) Thanks Jaime. Merry Christmas ~ Judy

I have a friend or two who does it like Judy does, but no, for me and my family, it was always gifts first and stockings last. We wanted to go for the big stuff first and then the stockings were fun after that because we would get little things like candy and little toys. But that’s my family.

