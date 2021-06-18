98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Now That Movies Are Open Again, Will You Sneak Food In?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barry. He wants to know if he can sneak food into theaters.

Hi Jaime. I know you’re a big movie fan just like me. And I know how excited you are that we can finally go back to the movies to see films on the big screen. But here’s my question Before the pandemic, me, my family and my friends always used to sneak food into the theater. Let’s face it, the price of popcorn and soda is outrageous. Often times the snacks would cost more than the cost of the ticket. Anyway, my question is, do you think it’s still okay to do this? Or do you think that because the pandemic forced theaters to close for so long, we should just deal with the cost and buy our expensive snacks at the theater. Thanks so much Jaime. Have a great day and hope to see you at the movies. ~ Barry

Well, Barry is right, I do love going to the movies, but while I can’t say I’ve never brought food into a theater with me, I haven’t done it in many years. For me part of the fun is eating that crazy expensive popcorn and drinking that expensive soda. And especially now when theaters are struggling to get back on their feet after a year long shutdown, I’m happy to pay for everything.

What do you think? No Judgment Zone here! Do you sneak food and drink into the movies? Will you still do it now? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.