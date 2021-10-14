98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Neighbors Halloween Decorations Are Keeping Me From Sleeping

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bill. He’s upset with his neighbors and is looking for advice. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m in need of major help when it comes to my neighbors. My neighbors are huge Halloween fans, and go all out decorating their house each year, which I usually love. But this year, they added sound effects, with spooky sounds playing whenever somebody passes by. Sure it’s cute, but I work from home and it’s incredibly distracting, plus they don’t unplug it at night so it often goes off in the wee hours of the night, waking me up. I asked them nicely if they could at least unplug it overnight, but they refuse. They say the best part is it going off in the dark. I don’t want to ruin our friendship but I’m at my wits end. I’m even thinking of getting my other neighbors involved so that a group of us can go over and tell them to stop. What do you think I should do? Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show! ~ Bill

Well, this is a tough one because I think each person should be able to decorate their homes the way they want to, but I think the noise factor is a game-changer. Still, I don’t think there’s much Bill can do about this. I guess my advice would be to use a noise machine. It’s not worth losing a neighbor over it. That’s my take though. Let’s help Bill out.

