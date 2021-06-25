98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Neighbor Has Too Many Wind Chimes, and They’re Making Us Crazy…What Do You Do?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Terri. She wants to know how she would get rid of her neighbor’s wind chimes.

Hi Jaime. Dilemma for you. I live in a nice neighborhood, but the homes are fairly close together. My neighbor has wind chimes. Now at first when she put the first chimes out, I enjoyed listening to them, but it seems like every other day, she puts up more and more. Now at night when I’m trying to go to bed, or if I’m just out in my backyard trying to relax, all I hear is about 12 different chimes from her yard. One or two was fine, but this seems ridiculous. I know the neighbor on the other side of her home is annoyed by them as well. We’re not very close. Despite being neighbors, we rarely talk to one another, but when we do it’s pleasant. Do you think it’s okay to say something to her? I don’t want to be mean, but c’mon, she has to know not everyone wants to hear that. Isn’t there a point where it goes too far? Don’t I have the right to be able to comfortably relax in my own yard….and sleep at night without hearing all that noise? Hope you can help. Thanks ~ Terri

Wow, well, that is hard. I mean I think Terri’s neighbor has the right to decorate her yard the way she wants, right? But I think there should be some consideration for neighbors. I would never want to know that I was driving my neighbors nuts. So I think Terri should say something, nicely, about it and go from there. That’s what I think I would do.

